What we learned as Steph sparks comeback win in Butler's debut

BOX SCORE

Somewhere behind the buildup surrounding Jimmy Butler’s return to NBA basketball on Saturday was an actual game that sent a message to the Warriors.

Butler can and will help, but any chance of cleaning up this oil spill of a season requires that all hands are on deck and contributing.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Beginning with Stephen Curry, who looked resuscitated while scoring 34 points to lead Golden State to a 132-111 victory over the Bulls at United Center in Chicago.

CURRY FLURRY IN CHICAGO 🚨



pic.twitter.com/qOWwe9eTsj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 9, 2025

Curry was the team’s engine, but Butler was terrific, too, submitting 25 points and four assists in his Warriors debut. Quinten Post finished with 18 points, Brandin Podziemski had 16 and Buddy Hield put in 14.

Draymond Green was fantastic, coming up with 11 points, seven assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks to finish a team-best plus-27.

Dray finds Quinten Post in the corner 🙌



pic.twitter.com/XnFtVNcR7Q — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 9, 2025

Here are three observations from a game won after the Warriors (26-26) staged a magnificent comeback, outscoring Chicago (22-31) 73-28 over the final 20-plus minutes:

The Butler Report

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Thursday that he planned to immediately install Butler into the starting lineup, and 90 minutes before added that there would be no restriction on his minutes.

The coach kept his word, and Butler did not disappoint in his first action since Jan. 21. He delivered his 25 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field, including 0 of 1 from deep and 11-of-13 from the free-throw line. He was plus-16 over 29 minutes.

Jimmy Butler’s first bucket as a Warrior 🙌



pic.twitter.com/StHG2Ic8PI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 9, 2025

It was Butler’s play in the paint that stood out. He was the one member of the team that attacked Chicago’s soft interior with regularity, which is how he accounted for almost half of Golden State’s 27 free throws.

Jimmy gets the hoop and the harm 💪



pic.twitter.com/Z6GrWvAbRn — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 9, 2025

Butler was comfortable in the halfcourt and transition, played solid defense and on several occasions provided guidance to his teammates – including Green.

Butler admitted he was exhausted at the end, but he’ll be a treat for Golden State if he can be this productive while not yet at his desired fitness level.

Nuclear Steph Returns

The Warriors jogged out of the locker room at halftime and, after allowing the Bulls to reel off a 14-4 run in the first three-and-a-half minutes, appeared to be indifferent to failure.

Curry, however, would not stand for another loss. He lit a fire that burned hot enough to cook the Bulls and carry the Warriors home.

After Chicago pushed its lead to 24 (83-59) with 8:30 left in the third quarter, Curry used the remaining eight-plus minutes to stage a hostile takeover, scoring 22 points of his 24 points in the quarter. This was his most explosive quarter this season and the 41st of his career with at least 20 points.

The greatest 4-point shooter of all time 😅



pic.twitter.com/EsWK5DA0Cs — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 9, 2025

Curry played all 12 minutes in the quarter, shooting 7 of 11 from the field, including 5 of 8 from distance, adding 5-of-6 shooting from the line and, for good measure, two assists. His 34 total points came on 10-of-19 shooting from the field, including 8 of 16 beyond the arc.

Coming after one the least effective scoring stretches of his 16-year NBA career, Curry posted his most efficient high-scoring game since Jan. 2.

Icy, Snoozy Second Quarter

After a mostly satisfactory first quarter, the Warriors climbed into bed in the second and allowed the Bulls to position themselves for success.

The Warriors were outscored 22-2 in the first seven minutes, during which they managed one field goal and failed to introduce any semblance of defense.

Against a Chicago defense with the worst rim protection in the league, the Warriors made the puzzling decision to consistently jack up shots from Peoria. They shot 30.4 percent from the field, 4 of 8 inside the arc and 3 of 15 beyond it, to finish the quarter with 21 points.

Meanwhile, the Bulls partied their way to 38 points, shooting 66.7 percent from the field, including an astonishing 75 percent from deep.

After taking a three-point lead into the second quarter, the Warriors went into intermission facing a 14-point deficit.

The Warriors got away with it on this night, but most opponents won’t fall apart as neatly as the Bulls did.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast