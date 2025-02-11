Steph details correlation between Butler's arrival, hot scoring streak

The Warriors remained undefeated in their Jimmy Butler era after a 125-111 win at the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

On a related note, Steph Curry has been a primary beneficiary of Butler's presence, continuing his streak of four consecutive 30-point games with his 38-point showing at Fiserv Forum.

After the game, Curry was asked if a connection exists between his improving offensive numbers and the addition of Butler.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"There's definitely a correlation," Curry replied. "Just being organized offensively and being able to have an outlet or a different look if they want to trap. Every possession just doesn't feel as hard. You still see attention; you still see defenses, but you have to worry about something else.

"We're just putting people in the right spots. So obviously, I've got to be aggressive. I think earlier in the year, that aggression didn't necessarily lead to anything as consistently as it has these last two games."

In those last two games since Butler joined the Warriors, Curry has shot over 50 percent from the field with 14 total made 3-pointers. As a team, Golden State has scored 125 and 132 points, easily above their season average of 112.2.

It's not a particularly large sample size, of course, but it bodes well for the remainder of Golden State's 2024-25 NBA season.

Curry dove deeper into exactly how Butler makes things easier for the Warriors' offense.

"Mostly, it feels like if there is a double and you get off of it, something good is going to happen on the back end," Curry told reporters. "There's just a feeling. There's a comfort level of -- we're going to create a good shot. Whether you make or miss, that's the league. I got hot in the third quarter in Chicago. Tonight, [I made] a couple ones in the fourth.

"You're just creating good looks over and over and over. If you can do that, then everybody's confidence goes up."

Needless to say, Golden State (27-26) will need to gain as much confidence as possible in order to make any kind of playoff run this spring.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast