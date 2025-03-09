Steph, Stewart both T'd up for altercation in Warriors-Pistons game

Steph Curry brought some trash talk along with his shot to the Warriors' game against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night at Chase Center.

After Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart took exception to a trolling gesture Curry made by Detroit's bench in the fourth quarter, the two engaged in a back-and-forth that led to each being held back as words and more gestures flew. Both Curry and Stewart received technical fouls for the altercation.

Even former Warriors guard Dennis Schröder got involved as both parties had to be held back. The tech was Curry's first of the 2024-25 NBA season and Stewart's 13th.

In a game where Curry scored the 25,000th point of his NBA career, tempers were on the verge of flaring between both teams all night in back-and-forth bout. And in the final minutes, they finally boiled over.

