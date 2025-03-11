Steph joins Unrivaled 3-on-3 women's basketball league as investor

Programming Note: Watch "Warriors Now" with Bonta Hill and Monte Poole at 4 p.m. PT today, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

Steph Curry has another new gig.

One day after the Warriors star became the assistant general manager of Davidson's college basketball programs, he now is an investor in Unrivaled.

Unrivaled is a women's 3-on-3 basketball league featuring WNBA players during their offseason. The inaugural season began in January and will wrap up with the semifinals on March 16 and the championship on March 17.

"I am incredibly proud to join the Unrivaled family as the league continues to set a new standard for how women's professional sports should operate — empowering athletes and ensuring they have a real stake in their own success," Curry said in a statement. "Unrivaled is not just innovating the way we play basketball, but also how we value and invest in the athletes who drive the game forward."

Curry joins a long list of current and former athletes and coaches who have invested in the league, including Carmelo Anthony, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alex Morgan, Coco Gauff, Michael Phelps, Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma.

