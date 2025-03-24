Steph officially listed as questionable for Warriors-Heat game

Warriors star Steph Curry is trending in the right direction after missing Saturday's game due to a pelvic contusion.

Curry, who joined the Warriors in Miami on Sunday, practiced with the team at Barry University and will participate in a separate private workout later Monday.

Curry is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

After Monday's practice, Warriors PR told reporters that Curry is "making good progress" and that his status will be determined by how he feels Tuesday morning.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson asked Kerr how Curry looked in practice.

"Good. Good," Kerr said. "We didn't scrimmage or anything but he was moving great. Surprised he knocked down a lot of shots too."

The Warriors just finished an extended practice at Barry University in Miami



Curry sustained the injury early in the second half of the Warriors' win over the Toronto Raptors last Thursday night. He missed Golden State's costly loss to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

The Warriors enter Monday half a game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the Western Conference's No. 6 seed.

Tuesday's game against the Heat will be emotional, as forward Jimmy Butler plays his first game against his former team.

Kerr believes it is important for Curry to be there for Butler, or any of his teammates, for that matter.

"I think Steph feels an obligation always to be there for his teammates, regardless of the circumstances," Kerr told reporters. "He's an amazing teammate and he wants to get back as soon as possible, mainly so we can win games and climb the ladder in the playoff race. But no doubt he wants to be there for Jimmy too, and that's one of the things I love about Steph. He's always there for his guys."

With 11 regular-season games remaining and so much on the line in each contest, Curry's presence in Tuesday's lineup would be a welcome sight for the Warriors.

