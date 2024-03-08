Report: Warriors optimistic for quick Steph return after clean MRI

The Warriors received a positive update on Steph Curry's injury Friday.

Curry's MRI on his right ankle came back after rolling it in Thursday night's loss to the Chicago Bulls, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, and a clearer timeline for his return will be based on how his ankle responds over the next few days.

The two-time NBA MVP is expected to miss at least a game or a few games with the ankle sprain but "there's optimism his absence will not be lengthy," sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater. The level of optimism stems from how Curry's ankle responded overnight, Slater added.

Curry rolled his right ankle with less than four minutes remaining in Golden State's 125-122 loss Thursday night at Chase Center. He limped down the court before exiting the contest and going to the Warriors' locker room for further evaluation.

The superstar point guard sustained the injury while cutting to the basket and tweaked his ankle under the basket while kicking the ball out to Moses Moody in the corner.

Steph limped to the locker room after rolling his right ankle 😢 pic.twitter.com/Bcy2aHABtP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2024

"He's got his foot in a bucket of ice right now," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters postgame. "I haven't talked to the training staff."

