Steph out for Warriors vs. Heat game with pelvic injury

Steph Curry will miss his second consecutive Warriors game as he continues to deal with a pelvic injury.

Curry, who was upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Miami Heat, officially was ruled out of the team's second contest of a six-game road trip.

Steph Curry is now OUT tonight against the Heat @NBCSWarriors — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) March 25, 2025

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Curry sustained the pelvic bruise when he took a hard fall to the ground during the second half of last week's win over the Toronto Raptors. An MRI confirmed he sustained a pelvic contusion but avoided any structural damage.

He didn't travel with the team to Atlanta for its first game of the road trip, in which the Warriors fell 124-115 to the Hawks and 7-4 while playing without their star point guard this season. Curry joined the Warriors in Miami where his status was upgraded before ultimately being ruled out.

Golden State (41-30) is in the midst of a pivotal six-game road trip as the Warriors cling to the Western Conference's No. 6 playoff seed in a jam-packed postseason race. After Miami, they'll face the New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers before returning home to battle the Denver Nuggets.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday the team expects Curry to play against the Pelicans on Friday.

In his 16th season, Curry is averaging 24.2 points on 44.7-percent shooting from the field and 39.4 percent from 3-point range, with 4.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists through 60 games.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast