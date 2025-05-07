Steph cried in locker room after Game 1 injury vs. Timberwolves

Steph Curry didn't need to say a single word to his team during halftime after exiting the game with a hamstring injury in Game 1 of the Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves playoff series Tuesday night at Target Center.

He had been sitting back in the visitor's locker room since sustaining the injury early in the second quarter. When Warriors coach Steve Kerr and the rest of the guys rolled in at the midway break, Curry's face said it all.

Kerr looked at Curry, who had tears falling down his face, and instead of saying anything, gave his superstar point guard an emotional hug, The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II shared in his latest column.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

“That’s all I could do,” Kerr told Thompson after the Warriors' 99-88 win. “I just feel so bad for him. Everything that he does. How much he cares.”

Kerr added that no one on the team said anything to Curry at halftime, who was icing the injury at his locker with his headphones in. All the Golden State coach could do was tell Gary Payton II he would start for Curry in the second half and game plan for the final 24 minutes of the contest without their best player.

Curry exited the game with 13 points in 13 minutes. He's averaging 22.6 points on 47.7-percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range through eight games during Golden State's current playoff run, adding 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.1 minutes.

An MRI revealed Wednesday morning that Curry sustained a Grade 1 left hamstring strain and would miss at least one week, ruling him out for at least Games 2, 3 and 4. Game 5 is set for next Wednesday in Minnesota. Game 6, if necessary, will be Sunday, May 18, at Chase Center in San Francisco.

"He's obviously crushed," Kerr told reporters postgame. "But the guys picked him up and played a great game. Obviously, we're all concerned about Steph, but it's part of the game. Guys get hurt and you move on. Our guys did a great job of moving on and getting a great win, 48 hours after a Game 7 road win.

"It's an amazing group of guys. They compete, they're together, been the best defense in the league since the Jimmy trade, and that's what's keeping us afloat."

The team rallied around its superstar and pulled out a huge win on the road. It will take a group effort, led by Curry's "Robin," Jimmy Butler, to collectively put on their superhero capes against the Timberwolves.

“It’s super motivating,” Kevon Looney told Thompson “He’s carried a lot of us on his back to the highest level. He set a high standard, and you just want to kind of follow that. He knows we got his back. However long it’s gonna be, we’re gonna go out there and fight and try to win.

“We ain’t gon’ put our heads down. We know how to fight. We know how to be the men at war.”

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast