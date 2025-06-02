Steph admits to suffering from impostor syndrome at times

Steph Curry, believe it or not, is human.

Although the Warriors superstar might not seem like it at times on the court, off the court, he has personal struggles of his own.

Curry sat down with CNBC's Alex Sherman in an exclusive interview for the network's documentary "Curry Inc.: The Business of Stephen Curry," which airs Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT and again at 9 p.m., and admitted that even he, the four-time NBA champion and 11-time All-Star, has self-doubts.

"I'm human," Curry told Sherman. "Like everybody, you have doubts about yourself, you have impostor syndrome at times."

Even Curry, who has accomplished so much on and off the court, has impostor syndrome?

"At times, yeah," Curry added. "It's an idea of are you doing everything you can to take care of the people that are relying on you? Are you fulfilling your full potential in all different areas that I've set out to do, like those are daily commitments and daily thoughts that you kind of have to weave through."

"We all like to be a better husband, a better father, more present at times, just because we're pulled — I'm pulled — in a lot of different areas."

While his life certainly can be hectic at times, Curry knows it's important to enjoy the fruits of his labor when he can.

"All of these realties are wild to me, and sometimes you just gotta get out of your own way and enjoy it," Curry added.

After the Warriors were eliminated from the NBA playoffs on May 14, and with no Summer Olympics commitment like he had last year, Curry should have plenty of time to unwind this summer.

