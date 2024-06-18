Who Ice Cube picks over Steph in all-time NBA starting five

Media mogul Ice Cube is a noted sports enthusiast, and that passion extends to basketball as founder of the Big3 league.

When it comes to his NBA knowledge, Ice Cube was put to the test on the latest episode of "Dubs Talk" when NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole asked him to name his all-time starting five.

"This is hard," Ice Cube told Poole as he pondered his response.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

While it took him a second or two to narrow down each position, Ice Cube eventually went with Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Shaquille O'Neal, with Jordan as his shooting guard and Bryant at the 3.

"You're not beating that," Ice Cube said.

While some Warriors fans might have the 3-point king, Steph Curry, in their all-time starting five, Ice Cube did include the Splash Brother in his starting five of current NBA players.

"I'd have to take Giannis [Antetokounmpo] as one of them," Ice Cube told Poole. "I still like Steph as my point guard."

Once he had listed Antetokounmpo and Curry, Ice Cube went on to name Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and 2024 NBA MVP Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets as the starting five he would choose from current players

While Curry isn't on Ice Cube's all-time list, it's clear the rapper has plenty of respect for the living Warriors legend.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast