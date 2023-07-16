See Steph's souvenirs from electric hole-in-one at ACC tournament

Programming note: Fans can watch Steph Curry chase the American Century Championship title Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT, live on NBC Bay Area and Peacock.

Steph Curry simply can't miss.

Competing in the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Curry nailed his second-ever hole-in-one on the seventh hole and commemorated the accomplishment with a few goodies: A ball, the scorecard and his golf glove.

Shooters Shoot!!! Hole In One vibes out here in Lake Tahoe. That’s✌🏽@acchampionship @callawaygolf pic.twitter.com/8Nzlznf9EL — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 16, 2023

"Man, that was wild," Curry told reporters. "Joe [Pavelski] just kind of mentioned what -- that looks crazy on the scorecard. I just saw the 1 -- what was leading up to it. And probably one of the best swings, good contact.

"It was right on the stick. Even if you're painting the flag and it looks good, you never really expect it to go in."

OMG STEPH GOT A HOLE-IN-ONE 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/tp6pQvNsqB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 15, 2023

Not only were fans in attendance amazed by Curry's accuracy, but also Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave the 35-year-old his flowers for his improbable shot.

Curry's hole-in-one was the fifth in tournament history, and was the first on the seventh hole.

"That was the second in my life," Curry said of his hole-in-one. "I had one at Half Moon Bay, the Ocean course, the third hole. Same club though. The pitching wedge is nice for me.

"That's No. 2. Tied with my dad, too. That's nice. He had two. I got to see one of his. So, now we're tied."

It looks like Curry's preparation before the tournament paid off, as he held the lead entering Sunday's action with 50 points.

Pavelski and Mardy Fish are tied for second with 47 points. Jack Wagner and Mark Mulder are tied for third with 38 points apiece followed by Marshall Faulk with 37 points.

Regardless of how the rest of the tournament fares for the four-time champion, Curry already will have etched his name in the record books.

And he's taking home some goodies to put on his shelf to make sure he never forgets that incredible accomplishment.

