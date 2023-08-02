Steph shares blunt reality about Warriors' new-look roster

The Warriors' rotations might look a little different throughout the 2023-24 NBA season, and the team will need full cooperation from everyone on the roster to compete for another championship.

Golden State re-tooled this offseason by trading away young guard Jordan Poole, acquiring veteran guard Chris Paul and signing guard Cory Joseph and center Dario Šarić in an attempt to stabilize an inconsistent bench.

In an exclusive interview with The Athletic's Marcus Thompson, Warriors superstar Steph Curry provided an honest assessment of how the team's rotations might work next season.

“The biggest thing is,” Curry said, “look at teams that have won. You realize that there is a certain way about how you show up on a nightly basis. Everybody is important. Everybody is valuable. It’s not going to look pretty for the majority of the year for some guys. Some are going to be in and out of the rotation.

"Guys are going to be asked to do things that may not all the way vibe with how they see themselves. You’ve got your core that’s got to figure out how to stay at a certain level. All those things are about winning. We had a lot of narratives around the team that have been a little bit distracting to that. But that’s all it is. It’s not about anything other than winning.”

Curry could be referring to a number of players on the Warriors' roster. Perhaps most notably the 38-year-old Paul who might be relegated to a bench role for the first time in his career. Or perhaps youngsters Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody who might have to deal with the ebbs and flows of another developmental season.

Or could he possibly be referring to sure-fire starters Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney?

It's anyone's guess at this point.

However, what is clear, is that this upcoming season will be unlike anything the Warriors' dynasty has ever experienced. It will require 100 percent cooperation from every player on the roster.

