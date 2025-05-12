The Warriors will provide an official re-evaluation of Steph Curry on Wednesday, but per ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania, the 37-year-old superstar is taking steps toward returning.

"I'm told his progression going into [Monday] was really like jogging, some movement into his jump shooting over the weekend," Charania said on "The Pat McAfee Show" roughly nine hours before the Warriors host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinal series. "I think the next step is trying to get him to the point where he can run fully, sprint fully, cut fully, take contact fully. Until you get to that point, there's not like a safe way to bring him back from a hamstring injury, and that organization is obviously, I think, been very measured and careful bringing back players from these significant, soft tissue muscle injuries.

"And Stephen Curry said the other day, this is the first muscle strain of this kind that he's ever dealt with in his 16-year NBA career. So I think they're going to take a careful approach the next two days, I think it's to see, can you ramp him up into running and cutting and sprinting, but they got to win tonight."

Curry sustained a Grade 1 left hamstring strain early in Game 1 against the Timberwolves on May 6.

The Warriors won Game 1 even without Curry for most of the contest, but they were blown out in Game 2 and coughed up a fourth-quarter lead in Game 3 at Chase Center on Saturday.

Charania previously reported that the earliest Curry could return is Game 6, which is scheduled for Sunday, May 18.

But the Warriors must win Monday or Wednesday night before they can even start thinking about a potential Game 6.

The good news for the Warriors and Dub Nation is that Curry is making progress, even if it's slow.

