Williams drops fire Curry bar after his ‘legendary' Game 7 performance

Retired Chicago Bulls guard and current NBA analyst Jay Williams dropped a fire bar after Steph Curry’s electric Game 7 performance in the Warriors’ 103-89 Game 7 win over the Houston Rockets.

“On a macro level, I’ll say this: This is why we judge stars differently – especially in Game 7s. When the odds are stacked up against you – injured thumb, being face-guarded, being blitzed on every ball screen, the level of physicality … And Steph Curry didn’t fold, he finished,” Williams said before dropping more heat. “Some stars sell shoes; Steph sells nightmares when he puts you to sleep. Think about his last three Game 7s – [Curry’s averaging] 33 [points], nine [rebounds] and eight [assists]. Legendary type stuff.”

Legendary indeed.

Curry struggled for the first 24 minutes on Sunday at Toyota Center, but he ultimately finished with 22 points on 8-for-16 shooting with 10 rebounds and seven assists. He also played a remarkable game-high 46 minutes.

As Williams suggested, Curry notoriously puts teams to sleep – either with his big-game prowess or famed “Night Night” celebration, or both. Fellow Golden State star Jimmy Butler spoke more to how Curry threatens teams as one of the game’s best players postgame.

“I think that’s a true definition of – I don’t even know what you call it – the best player, one of the greatest,” Butler told reporters of Curry. “They impact the game in more than just scoring or shooting; to be able to guard, to be able to rebound, find guys when they’re open. It’s a hard job for him. He’s always making the right plays, over and over and over again. But we needed it. And when it was time for him to make some shots, we needed it. He came through.”

Curry entered Sunday’s halftime with just three points. However, he was directing traffic all evening and delivered buckets alongside sharpshooter Buddy Hield when their Warriors needed them most.

Like Williams said, that truly is “legendary type stuff.”

