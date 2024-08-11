French announcers bemoan ‘this devil named Curry' during Steph flurry

Steph Curry went demon mode, literally, in Team USA's win over France in the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal game.

Curry scored 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field and 8 of 13 from 3-point range with one rebound, five assists and two steals in Team USA's 98-87 win on Saturday at Bercy Arena.

The Warriors superstar not only was Team USA's leading scorer but also helped the Americans secure Olympic gold with a fourth-quarter flurry for the ages.

All the Frenchmen and their broadcasters could do was watch in horror. With Team USA leading 82-79 with 2:48 remaining in the fourth quarter, Curry hit a clutch 3-pointer that resulted in a call by the French broadcast that you will have to hear to believe.

Here’s the French commentary to Steph Curry’s game winning threes.



You’re gonna love it 🤣🤣🤣🤣#Olympics #Basketball pic.twitter.com/MnusPwPzcu — Justin 🇺🇸 (@justinc_99) August 10, 2024

"Come on, we must continue to steal the ball ... "

*Curry hits 3-pointer*

“ ... this devil named Curry is hurting us!"

Other highlights from the French broadcast include:

"Beware, beware of Steph's shot! Oh noo ... but nooooo!! but nooooo!!"

"Steph Curry at the buzzer ... how is this possible?!"

"Steph Curry. He got the hot hand, he hot the hot hand! How is this possible?! He got the hot hand, Steph Curry!!!"

"They gave everything they got, the Frenchies. But with Steph Curry and his 'maestra' ..."

The French got to experience what other NBA teams have dealt with since Curry's rookie 2009-10 NBA season. And it did not go well.

Steph has many nicknames, but perhaps "this devil named Curry" tops the list. And the city of Paris might now need an exorcism.

