Steph thanks Dubs fans for ‘amazing honor' after All-Star selection

Steph Curry had plenty of admiration for those who helped vote him onto the 2025 NBA All-Star team.

In a social media post, Curry thanked the fans who voted him into the All-Star starting lineup for the 10th time in his career.

“This is an amazing honor and definitely appreciative of everyone who voted and got me in the starting lineup,” Curry said. “This is obviously 100 percent of the fan's vote that makes that possible. So, something I don’t take for granted, it’s a huge honor. I’m going to enjoy it and look forward to it."

The stakes for Curry were higher this year, considering the annual mid-season festival is set to take place in his backyard in the Bay Area. Thankfully, the fans turned out in droves, and the 36-year-old received the second-most fan votes among Western Conference guards to make the starting lineup.

Given that he leads the NBA in jersey sales for the 2024-2025 season, it’s unsurprising that the Golden State superstar had so many fans voting for him.

With 11 All-Star nods, Curry has surpassed Paul Arizin for the most selections in Warriors franchise history.

While Golden State currently is mired in a stretch of mediocrity at 22-22, Curry has been his usual self, averaging 22.6 points on 44.8 percent shooting -- while sinking 40.7 percent of 3-point shots -- with 6.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Bay Area fans will have a chance to watch Curry and the other All-Stars duke it out on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Chase Center in San Francisco.

