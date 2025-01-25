Rivers hilariously reveals why he skipped Curry-led family vacation

Former NBA veteran Austin Rivers hilariously opened up on a recent segment of Overtime’s “Meg on the Mic” with Megan Eugenio about a vacation Warriors superstar Steph Curry paid for that brought the Curry and Rivers families to Fiji. For reference, Steph’s brother, Seth of the Charlotte Hornets, is married to Austin’s sister, Callie.

The thing is, Rivers didn’t attend the trip.

“We had a huge family trip in Fiji; it was all the Currys and all the Rivers. I didn’t go. We [the Denver Nuggets] had just lost to the Warriors (in the 2022 playoffs),” Rivers hilariously told Eugenio. “I’m like, ‘Steph, you’re not about to fly me out on vacation after just knocking me out of the playoffs, bro.’ ”

Curry and Golden State, of course, beat Rivers and Denver in five games during the first round of the 2022 Western Conference playoffs en route to the Warriors’ NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics.

In that series, Curry averaged 28 points and made 40.4 percent of 3-point shots, even scoring a combined 60 points off the bench over the first two games. Rivers averaged 4.2 points over 21.7 minutes per game.

Rivers just couldn’t, “as a man,” let Curry beat him in the playoffs, win a ring and then fly out his entire family to Fiji.

“Trust me, my family [and] friends were like, ‘Why don’t you just go? The whole family’s going.’ I was like, ‘I can’t, as a man, have this man pay for the whole thing -- flights, island rented out.’ This dude just had like 40 [points] on my head top,” Rivers told Eugenio. “There’s no way I was getting on a flight and just being like, ‘Hey, Steph.’ Hell no. I [direct messaged] him, ‘I’ll have to catch you on the next one.’ He’s like, ‘All right, man.’

“If the roles were reversed, it would have been the same thing. I promise you, if we would have beat them and I was playing the way he was playing, and I did a family tip for all of us, Steph would’ve been like, ‘I got some business things, you know.’ No way he would’ve came.”

There was no way Rivers was flying to Fiji -- especially considering Curry has a 22-5 record in games against him.

