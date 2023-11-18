Steve Kerr says Steph Curry ‘should play' in Warriors-Thunder

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors will receive a huge boost at just the right time.

Having lost five straight games, Golden State has struggled offensively without its catalyst Steph Curry, who has missed the previous two contests with a right knee sprain.

However, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters prior to Saturday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center that Curry, barring a setback in pregame warmups, will return to the court against the Thunder.

"He should play. He just went through the walkthrough, he's feeling good," Kerr said pregame. "So barring something unforeseen in his warmup he'll play."

Curry was playing at an MVP level prior to sustaining the injury in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. In 11 games, the Warriors' sharpshooter was averaging 30.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 48.8-percent shooting from the field and 44.6 percent from 3-point range.

The Warriors' offense in two games without Curry was averaging just 105 points per game in losses to Minnesota and Oklahoma City this week.

Golden State did not lose six straight games at all last season and with Curry back in the fold, the Warriors will look to end their current skid on Saturday against the Thunder.

