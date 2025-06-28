Another day, another honor for Steph Curry.

The Warriors superstar on Saturday earned an ESPY nomination for “best championship performance” after leading Team USA men's basketball to its gold medal game victory over Team France during the classic 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

No surprises there. The eight-time ESPY winner and former host of the award show will be back for more.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Curry, of course, led Team USA to its fifth straight gold after he scored 24 points strictly on an octet of triples and sealed the French’s fate with his iconic “Golden Dagger” that left the host country in complete disarray; McDonald’s in France literally questioned whether to remove Curry sauce after the sharpshooter put the entire nation to bed.

STEPHEN CURRY.



OLYMPIC “NIGHT NIGHT” DAGGER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bC3GERTfnl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 10, 2024

The four-time NBA champion with Golden State will face stiff competition for “best championship performance” at the ESPYS; Simone Biles, Rory McIlroy and Freddie Freeman are the other nominees.

Biles is a nominee for her 2024 Olympics Women’s All-Around gym dominance; McIlroy, for winning the 2025 Master’s Tournament and completing the career grand slam; and the Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman for winning World Series MVP in his club’s win over the New York Yankees.

There truly is no wrong choice, and whoever takes home the ESPY on July 16 shouldn’t face many objections. However, Curry’s case is hard to dismiss.

On a team with the NBA’s best -- such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant -- everyone looked to Curry for answers, especially over Team USA’s final two games of the tournament. With 60 points, Curry scored 31 percent of Team USA’s total 193 points over its last two games, against Nikola Jokić’s Serbians and Victor Wembanyama’s French.

"Nuit nuit,” Curry once said.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast