Where Steph, three other Warriors rank in ESPN's Top 100 list

The Warriors are itching to get back to the NBA playoffs after a disappointing showing last season -- and it appears they have the personnel to do so.

Four Golden State players were ranked in ESPN's top 100 players list for the 2024-25 NBA season. From the obvious to the not-so-obvious, it's a good indication of the talent on the Warriors' roster even after an offseason full of change.

Despite having a down year last season, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins still cracked the list at No. 90. His ranking on the same list last year was 54.

"It was just three seasons ago that Wiggins was an All-Star on the rise. Two seasons ago, he played only 37 games; and last season, despite playing in 71 games, his production took a hit. Wiggins averaged 13.2 points per game -- four points fewer than in his previous two seasons. He lacked the explosiveness on offense and tenacity on defense that helped the Warriors win a title in 2022. Wiggins has been adamant about a return to form, but he did miss all of training camp in Hawaii due to an illness. Warriors coach Steve Kerr is confident this won't derail the start of Wiggins' season, and the Warriors are depending on him to help the team get back in the playoff picture."



Wiggins hasn't been able to back up the success from his 2021-22 All-Star campaign, when he averaged 17.2 points on 46.6-percent shooting from the field and 39.3 percent from 3-point range, with 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 assists in 31.9 minutes.

He missed a significant amount of time over the last two seasons due to his father's illness, who passed away this summer. But Warriors coach Steve Kerr and the rest of the team have the utmost belief the 29-year-old can turn things around this season and get back to his two-way All-Star ways.

After just one NBA season, Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski already is making a mark around the league.

The second-year pro is ranked No. 78.

"This time last year, Podziemski was a 19th pick slated to fill in at the end of the guard depth chart. The Warriors were high on the shooting guard but didn't have high expectations for how much he'd contribute. He ended up averaging 26.6 minutes and starting 28 games and this season is in the hunt for the starting lineup next to Stephen Curry. Podziemski, along with his fellow 2023 draft classmate Trayce Jackson-Davis, is the closest Golden State has gotten to the franchise's "win now while investing in the future" mantra."



Podziemski averaged 9.2 points on 45.4-percent shooting from the field and 38.5 percent from downtown, adding 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists while leading the entire NBA in charges drawn with 38. He was thrust into the starting lineup to replace a struggling Klay Thompson toward the end of the season, and he's a real option to start this season.

Then there's Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green, who was ranked No. 66 on ESPN's list. He was ranked No. 55 entering last season.

"Green is coming off a season that almost ended with his retirement. After two altercations that resulted in suspensions totaling 17 games -- the Warriors were left contemplating if Green's on-court ability was worth his antics. The answer was yes, as Green is still a leader for the Warriors entering this season, even more so after Klay Thompson left in free agency. But Green still has a lot to prove this season -- not only that he is a contributor on the floor but also a reliable teammate."



As the NBA world has come to learn, Green is one of those players whose impact goes beyond a stat sheet. He is the heartbeat of the team and undoubtedly helped it win four NBA titles in eight seasons.

The Warriors need their outspoken leader on the court with him, as proven by his lengthy absence from his indefinite suspension last season.

Green averaged 8.7 points, seven rebounds and 5.6 assists in 27.1 minutes through 55 games last season. There's no denying his importance to the team's success.

Last but certainly not least is Warriors superstar Steph Curry, who is ranked among the top 10 best players in the league at No. 6.

"Why he fell 1 spot: If Curry's ranking were based on his performance in his first Olympics this summer, the 16-year veteran probably would have climbed this list. But last season, Curry's average assists (5.1) and steals (0.7) were at a career low and his 45% field goal shooting was his third worst. It's impossible to say Curry had a "bad season"; he led the league in points (189), made field goals (59) and 3-pointers (32) in the clutch on his way to being named Clutch Player of the Year. He also led the league with 357 3-pointers. But the Warriors' lack of depth was apparent in the postseason as they failed to make it past the first leg of the play-in tournament."



It's safe to say Curry will be a top-10 player for as long as he graces the league with his greatness.

And from the looks of it, that still might be a while.

