Steph declares dunk in Warriors' loss to 76ers last of his career

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Steph Curry on Saturday dunked for the first time in six years, and he'll never do it again.

The Warriors superstar got up for a jam midway through the fourth quarter of Golden State's stunning 126-119 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

After the game, Curry confidently declared it's the last time he will dunk before his illustrious NBA career ends in a few years.

"I've been feeling pretty good," Curry told reporters (h/t The Athletic's Anthony Slater). "Have been dealing with some knee stuff all year and you want to take advantage of a cherry-pick opportunity. That will probably be my last dunk, though. Oh, I'm calling it right now. That was the last one you're going to see."

Curry explained what spurred him to throw down his first dunk since Feb. 21, 2019.

"Ironically, this morning at shootaround, [Warriors assistant coach Jerry] Stackhouse said he wanted to see a dunk and he hadn't said that all year, and I haven't heard that in years and it happened tonight," Curry told reporters. "It's kind of funny.

"It was a very random comment this morning and the fact that it happened is hilarious."

Curry's memory is good, as he was asked to recall his last dunk. And he nailed every detail.

"Of course I do," Curry said when asked if he remembered his last dunk. "Six years ago, at home. Right wing or right corner, little backcut. I think it was a pass from [Kevin Durant]."

Asked to confirm that Saturday's dunk is the last of his career, Curry doubled down.

"For sure," Curry said. "I will only lay the ball up. It took everything out of me to get up there."

