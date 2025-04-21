Steph Curry still is the greatest show the NBA has, and it's not even close.

The Warriors' superstar made numerous wild 3-pointers in the Warriors' thrilling 95-85 Game 1 win over the Rockets at Toyota Center, helping Golden State pull off the upset over the Western Conference's No. 2 seed.

After the win, Warriors forward Draymond Green spoke to Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike about Curry's incredible shooting display.

"It's crazy," Green told Fitzgerald and Azubuike. "That deep one from the Toyota Center [logo] and the one out of bounds over here, absolutely insane. But that's why he's the GOAT."

Draymond on Steph's incredible 3-point shooting tonight 🐐 pic.twitter.com/sqAwIMvdQ7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 21, 2025

Curry got going early in the game by driving to the rim, but as the court opened up for him, he began to bury 3-pointers, starting with two late in the second quarter to extend the Warriors' lead.

Steph crosses up VanVleet and knocks down the 3 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/hrJdsj1UgO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 21, 2025

Steph is something ELSE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fliTJNjVIk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 21, 2025

But the real show happened in the second half, when Curry went thermonuclear, hitting one of the more improbable 3-pointers.

The Dubs' bench couldn't believe that Steph 3 😵 pic.twitter.com/dcOmEouH3Z — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 21, 2025

STEPH AGAIN 💦 pic.twitter.com/6OdjDv4vnz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 21, 2025

Curry's final 3-pointer of the night came on an inbounds play as the Warriors were trying to hold off a late push by the Rockets.

STOP THAT, STEPH ✋ pic.twitter.com/0S15ouqTT6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 21, 2025

Curry finished with 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the field and 5 of 9 from 3-point range.

Few players in sports can do what Curry does, and no one knows that better than Green, who has been by the two -time NBA MVP's side for 13 years.

