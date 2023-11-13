Curry, Green dissect Warriors' struggles after third consecutive loss

The Warriors spent the offseason working towards a goal of connectivity after chemistry issues plagued the team last year, but there are certain related areas where the team has struggled across its current three-game losing skid.

Following Golden State's 116-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night at Chase Center, Warriors veterans Steph Curry and Draymond Green, along with coach Steve Kerr, attempted to pinpoint what has gone wrong after a hot start to the 2023-24 NBA season.

"I don't know what the numbers look like on the road and how much of a discrepancy there is there, but we've played two good defenses the last two games ... Cleveland was more of our defense affecting our offense, but obviously you still got to put points on the board and tonight was just a little disjointed rhythm early," Curry told reporters after the loss. "You can't ever really build up a presence here, get our crowd into it and really feel good about what we're doing. Seemed like we were chasing the whole game. I think the outcomes have been because of a lot of different reasons and we've got to figure it out."

Curry was left to fend for himself Sunday, ending the loss with 38 points as the rest of the Warriors' starters combined for 33. And after a dismal road record last season, Golden State instead is off to a 1-3 start at home this year. The Warriors will look to improve upon that record when they host Minnesota again Tuesday, and Green, like Curry, has noticed not everything is clicking for the team recently.

"I think it's organization for sure," Green told reporters. "We've had moments where it looks great, so I don't look at it as like, 'Oh we're still trying to figure it out.' We all know the guys that we're next playing next to and figuring out the rotations and all of that.

"We make a bunch of excuses, they don't f---ing matter. So we as players have to be better. And that's just what it boils down to."

It will take everyone playing together as a cohesive unit -- not just Curry pouring in points -- for the Warriors to get back on track. They've already shown what they're capable of when the rhythm is there, and that's something Kerr believes the Warriors will get back in no time after seeing improvement Sunday.

"Little better rhythm," Kerr said of the Warriors' performance against the Timberwolves. "Last few games, we haven't had a ton of flow and rhythm, some of the actions and plays our fans are used to seeing us make. But a lot of that has to do with the defense. Again, these last two teams that we've played are playing two athletic bigs who can really patrol the paint and block shots. That makes it hard.

"We had some games early where things were really flowing and there's no reason why we can't get that back."

The Warriors will look to turn things around against Minnesota in their second game of the NBA In-Season Tournament's Group Play stage at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at Chase Center.

