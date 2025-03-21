Draymond reveals Steph gave him ‘night night' tips before Bucks game

Draymond Green always takes notes, even when it comes to perfecting Warriors superstar Steph Curry's iconic "night night" celebration.

Green took his first shot at mimicking his teammate's celly after a game-sealing dunk against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 8. The Warriors forward hit the pose from baseline to baseline in true Draymond Green fashion.

While it certainly was iconic in its own right, the master of the celly, Curry himself, couldn't help but share some pointers with his teammate.

And that eventually carried over into the second and latest "night night" celebration from Green, who whipped it out with 25 seconds remaining in the Warriors' 97-94 win over the New York Knicks last Saturday.

"Here's what I will say: everything I do I do aggressively," Green said on "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis."

"My shoulders come up. If you watch Steph, Steph shoots the ball and it goes through, he's just going to do it like this. When I do anything, my shoulders do this, I'm tense. The first time I did the 'night night,' which was after the Rudy Gobert play when I dunked, I hit the 'night night' and it was way up here. It was aggressive as hell.

"Now, Steph gave me notes after that one, and he said it was a little aggressive, you were too high up, you got to come down a little. So I took notes. What I will say is on that one, I think my hands were a little lower, I learned to drop that down a little more."

You be the judge, Dub Nation. Did Green correct his flaws the second time around?

Curry seems to think so.

"[Green] has evolved his version of it since the Minnesota game earlier in the year," Curry told reporters. "He's softened it a little bit. He's brought it down to where a pillow is supposed to really be. I realized he does everything aggressive and with his whole body.

"I'm giving that a solid A-minus effort on the "night night" tonight. That was beautiful."

While Green is well on his way to perfecting the "night night," or what his teammates have twisted into something more fitting for Green, "The Nightmare," he also figures it might be time to craft his own celebration given how well he's been playing as of late.

"I've had a couple 'night night' moments over the last week and a half, so maybe I need to come up with my own celebration," Green said. "But I love paying homage to the GOAT, Steph."

At least we know if Green plans to do the "night night" -- or some variation of it -- again this season, third time will be the charm.

