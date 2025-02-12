Steph had stark realization after Warriors' trade for Butler

Steph Curry and Draymond Green are riding with the Warriors until the wheels fall off.

And after Golden State's blockbuster trade for star forward Jimmy Butler, that day might not be as imminent as it once appeared.

Green discussed the move and its impact on Curry on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis," and shared Curry's initial reaction to the trade and his superstar teammate's stark realization afterward.

"He looks like he's got belief. That's all it is, Steph, he looks like he's got belief," Green said of Curry. "He said to me in Utah after the trade, he looked at me and said 'Man, it's crazy because it just dawned on me that this is it.' And I said, 'Let's do it.' It was an emotional moment."

By trading for Butler and signing him to a lucrative contract extension, the Warriors are pushing their chips all-in on one last NBA championship run before the summer of 2027, and it's clear to Curry and Green that their window to hoist a fifth Larry O'Brien Trophy, with this core, could close in the next season or two.

The Warriors have won both games that Butler has played in, and the offense looks much improved, as the team had hoped it would by acquiring Butler.

If this indeed is the Warriors' last ride, Green and Curry are committed to making it work.

