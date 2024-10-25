Steph, Draymond, Melton questionable for Warriors-Jazz game

The Warriors are banged up coming out of their season-opening blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night at Moda Center.

Guard Steph Curry (right hip contusion), forward Draymond Green (left knee contusion) and forward De'Anthony Melton (right chest contusion) are questionable for the Warriors' game against the Utah Jazz on Friday night at Delta Center.

Steph Curry (right hip contusion), Draymond Green (left knee contusion) and De'Anthony Melton (right chest contusion) are all questionable for tomorrow night's Warriors game against the Jazz in Utah — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) October 24, 2024

NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole spoke to Green as he walked to the team bus in Portland on Thursday, with the 34-year-old making it clear he's fine.

Draymond was limping on the way to the bus. Asked him about it. Response was the same as most pro athletes with a postgame limp: ‘I’m aight, man.’ https://t.co/g50GTyvhEo — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) October 24, 2024

Because the Warriors were running away from the Blazers, Curry only played 25 minutes, while Green played 20 and Melton played 19 off the bench.

Curry finished with 17 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, missing a triple-double because he sat the entire fourth quarter.

Green scored eight points, grabbed six rebounds and picked up his first technical foul of the season.

Melton added 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting, while dishing out four assists in his Warriors debut.

The Warriors cruised through their first game of the season, but they picked up a few bumps and bruises along the way.

