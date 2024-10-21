Why Davis believes Warriors will ‘surprise' people this season

Baron Davis helped the Warriors author one of the NBA's most unbelievable campaigns, and the former All-Star point guard believes Golden State once again will shock the basketball world during the 2024-25 NBA season.

The beloved Warriors franchise icon detailed why Golden State is strongly positioned to improve upon a disappointing 2023-24 season.

“I expect the Warriors to surprise a lot of people,” Davis said in an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints' DJ Siddiqi. “When you look at last year, I think they were a play-in team. But when you look at the up-and-down roller-coaster where they were — where they could have been — it was a matter of three or four games.”

“When I put my player and coach lens on, we were four games away from being in that fifth spot. This team can be four games better than last year's team. I think they have more talent, or just as much talent, fresh and good energy for the Warriors and then the young guys will have bigger responsibility.”

One young player who the Warriors can be expected to rely heavily upon is guard Brandin Podziemski, who will look to build on a strong rookie season during his sophomore campaign.

Davis voiced tremendous confidence in Podziemski, while also applauding the moves made by general manager Mike Dunleavy and Golden State's front office during the offseason.

“I expect a lot out of Brandin Podziemski,” Davis told Siddiqi. “I think they did well with the Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield additions. They have veteran guys that can help them win games.

“When you think about Buddy Hield, one of the top 3-point shooters in the league, partnering with Steph [Curry], Steph needs the other guys around – and Draymond [Green] as well – they need the other guys around to evolve into who they want to be,” Davis continued. “And that makes Draymond and Steph even more dangerous. I like the Warriors.”

After finishing last season as the Western Conference's No. 10 seed, Davis confident the Warriors will improve on their 46-36 record that resulted in an NBA play-in tournament loss to the Sacramento Kings.

“I think they're going to be better than they were last year, for sure,” Davis told Siddiqi.

