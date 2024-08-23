Steph makes surprise Democratic National Convention appearance

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry delivered a video message on the last night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago professing his support for Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.

Curry, who just won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, said he hopes the nation can unite under a Harris-Walz ticket.

"Together, we can do all things and continue to inspire the world. That's why I believe that Kamala, as president, could bring that unity back and continue to move our country forward," Curry said.

Curry recounted the time he visited the vice president at the White House, which initially shaped his opinion of Harris.

"I got to visit Kamala with my team at the White House last year, and I can tell you one thing I knew then and definitely know now: the Oval Office suits her well," Curry said.

Curry's surprise appearance comes a few days after Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave a speech to the packed DNC crowd at the United Center.

In his speech, Kerr was blunt and endorsed the Democratic presidential nominee.

"I can see the 'shut up and whistle' tweets being fired off as we speak," Kerr said. "But I also knew as soon as I was asked that it was too important as an American citizen not to speak up in an election of this magnitude."

He said he accepted the invitation to "step into a different kind of arena" and speak at the DNC because of his stance on leadership.

"I believe in a certain kind of leadership," Kerr said. "I believe that leaders must display dignity. I believe that leaders must tell the truth. I believe that leaders should be able to laugh at themselves. I believe leaders must care for and love the people they are leading."

Watch Curry's complete DNC speech in the video at the top of this page.

