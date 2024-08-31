Ex-NBA guard hilariously recalls Steph's ‘disrespectful' cellys

Steph Curry can make even the greatest NBA defenders look foolish on any given night.

After singlehandedly changing the game of basketball with his elite 3-point shooting, the Warriors superstar has unlocked and implemented extracurriculars to his game after knocking down jaw-dropping shots.

Those viral-worthy celebrations certainly are fun for Curry and Dub Nation, but not so much for the opposition, such as former NBA point guard Ty Lawson, who recalled those moments of defending Curry.

"Steph Curry was tough, too," Lawson said on a recent "Raw Room" appearance. "When he heats up, he gets disrespectful with it, too. He started doing the shimmy. The shimmy pissed me off at first. Then he started turning around.

"He right in the corner and turned around. I'm looking at the ball, looking at him, and he says, 'Boom!' Splash. I was like, 'Yo.' Steph, you different, bro."

The "Raw Room" hosts, former NFL players Daren Bates, Jalen Collins and King Dunlap, then reacted to highlights of Curry dominating Lawson and his former team, the Denver Nuggets.

All were in awe of Curry's wizardry on the hardwood.

Curry has showcased several unique cellys, including but not limited to a golf-swinging celebration, peculiar dance moves and, of course, his signature "night night" celebration after knocking down the dagger.

It's all in good fun for those watching, and even if you're on the other end of it, players such as Lawson will grow to appreciate the show that is Steph Curry.

