Steph Curry, the self-proclaimed "Petty King," made sure Dillon Brooks knew how many fouls he had drawn on the Houston Rockets wing.

And Curry's gesture started a kerfuffle between the Warriors and Rockets.

Midway through the second quarter of Game 4 at Chase Center, Curry drew the second personal foul on Brooks and as the Warriors superstar lay on the ground, he held up two fingers.

That didn't sit well with Brooks, who tried to grab the ball from Curry.

Draymond Green and Quinten Post came to Curry's defense, getting in between him and Brooks.

After things settled down, Curry and Brooks hashed things out face-to-face.

The referees reviewed the altercation and assessed technical fouls to Curry, Brooks and Green.

The Warriors and Rockets have been headed toward a blow-up all series long, and while this wasn't a full-on fight, the teams are getting closer to scrapping.

Stay tuned...

