Trending
Steph Curry

Steph Curry, Dillon Brooks go face-to-face in Warriors-Rockets Game 4 incident

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Steph Curry, the self-proclaimed "Petty King," made sure Dillon Brooks knew how many fouls he had drawn on the Houston Rockets wing.

And Curry's gesture started a kerfuffle between the Warriors and Rockets.

Midway through the second quarter of Game 4 at Chase Center, Curry drew the second personal foul on Brooks and as the Warriors superstar lay on the ground, he held up two fingers.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams!

Subscribe  SIGN UP HERE

That didn't sit well with Brooks, who tried to grab the ball from Curry.

Draymond Green and Quinten Post came to Curry's defense, getting in between him and Brooks.

After things settled down, Curry and Brooks hashed things out face-to-face.

Golden State Warriors

Find the latest Golden State Warriors news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Warriors Observations

What we learned as Warriors hold off Rockets, take 3-1 series lead to Houston

Jonathan Kuminga

Why Bogut believes Kuminga is in ‘wrong system' with Warriors

The referees reviewed the altercation and assessed technical fouls to Curry, Brooks and Green.

The Warriors and Rockets have been headed toward a blow-up all series long, and while this wasn't a full-on fight, the teams are getting closer to scrapping.

Stay tuned...

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Steph CurryNBA PlayoffsDillon Brooks
Share
Dashboard
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us