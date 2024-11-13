Steph's epic flurry sends 49ers players Deebo, Pearsall into frenzy

Deebo Samuel and Ricky Pearsall had a courtside view of Steph Curry's late heroics in the Warriors' 120-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

And like the rest of Chase Center -- and the NBA world watching -- the San Francisco 49ers wide receivers went ballistic after a Curry dagger capped off a 12-point flurry to secure Golden State's thrilling victory in Klay Thompson's emotional Bay Area return.

Deebo Samuel & Ricky Pearsall had quite the view of Steph's dagger. 🔥



(🎥: @19problemz) pic.twitter.com/3VFHYru5nW — theScore (@theScore) November 13, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Both Samuel and Pearsall belted out loud cheers as they jumped out of their seats to join a roaring Chase Center crowd.

After the game, the Bay Area athletes linked up for an epic crossover.

Curry finished with a game- and season-high 37 points 14-of-27 shooting from the field and 5 of 12 from 3-point range, with six rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks in 35 minutes.

And the 49ers stars got the best view in the house to witness all the greatness.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast