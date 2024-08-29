Report: Steph, Warriors agree to one-year, $62.6M extension

Steph Curry was awarded a well-deserved payday.

The veteran guard agreed to a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension with the Warriors on Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing Curry's agent, Jeff Austin.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has agreed on a one-year, $62.6 million extension that’ll keep him under contract through the 2026-2027 season, his agent Jeff Austin of Octagon tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/XdxeevrbIC — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 29, 2024

Curry originally was under contract with the Warriors through the 2025-26 NBA season and was set to make approximately $55.7 million this season and $59.6 million in the final year of his deal. Now his new contract will take him through the 2026-27 season alongside longtime teammate Draymond Green and coach Steve Kerr, whose contracts also will expire that summer.

The 36-year-old, coming off a 2023-24 season in which he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game on 45-percent shooting from the field and 40.8 percent from 3-point range, originally was set to be the NBA's highest-paid player over the next two seasons and now is the first player in league history to earn over $60 million in a season.

The 15-year veteran, four-time NBA champion, two-time league MVP and 10-time All-Star isn't going anywhere for the next two seasons and it appears even more likely he will finish his illustrious career with Golden State.

