Steph hopes new contract allows him to retire with Warriors

Steph Curry's goal of remaining a Warrior for life became a lot more likely last week.

The Warriors superstar signed a one-year contract extension with Golden State that will keep him in the Bay through the 2026-27 NBA season. So does that mean he will retire with the team that drafted him 15 years ago?

"I hope so, for sure," Curry said on Tuesday's "TODAY" show appearance. "I'm going into my 16th year and always said it's a goal of mine to finish my career with that organization that has seen me go through the ranks and accomplish amazing things with Draymond and I know Klay's not with us anymore.

"But I want to keep winning, obviously. And I know we have hopefully some days ahead to keep doing that. So I definitely want to be there."

Golden State drafted Curry No. 7 overall in the 2009 NBA Draft.

Since then, he's won four NBA championships and two league MVPs while establishing himself as the greatest 3-point shooter the game ever has seen.

Oh, and he's fresh off winning gold with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

His value to the Warriors -- and the entire Bay Area -- is immeasurable. And his reported $62.6 million extension is just the latest glimmer of hope for Dub Nation that he isn't going anywhere.

