Steph's Warriors extension guided by two main tenets of his character

Stephen Curry’s decision Thursday to accept a one-year contract extension from the Warriors speaks to two of the core tenets of his character.

Loyalty and faith.

Loyalty

Curry still rocks with the Carolina Panthers, who have been mired in the NFL outback for six years. His symbiotic relationship with the Warriors has been every bit as fruitful as he could have imagined when drafted by the franchise in 2009. It would take a dramatic downturn for him to even consider bailing out.

Faith

Curry believes. He has seen the Warriors under an ownership, led by CEO Joe Lacob, that took over in 2010, climb from the NBA trash heap to a luxury suite. He trusts Lacob won’t ever settle for mediocrity, as his unquenchable thirst for excellence matches Curry’s mentality since puberty.

Curry, 36, has two seasons remaining on the four-year, $215.4 million contract he signed in three years ago. The extension, worth the maximum $62.6 million, keeps him in the payroll through the 2026-27 season and lines up with that of longtime teammate Draymond Green, who has a $26.678 million player option for the 2026-27.

The extension was an expected development, something both sides accomplished without the slightest drama.

Curry’s decision to extend attests to his desire to retire with the Warriors. He’ll be 39 when this contract reaches its end. He will have played 18 seasons. He will have played in at least six NBA Finals and won at least four championships.

He will have affirmed his status as No. 1 among the many legends that have graced the Bay Area sports landscape.

Curry is coming off a season during which he averaged 26.4 points per game, on 45.0-percent shooting from the field, including 40.8 percent from deep, and 92.3 percent from the line. He averaged 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Though most of these numbers are slightly below Curry’s career norms – as were his minutes – he was voted NBA Clutch Player of the Year. As if determined to prove he’s still elite on the biggest of stages, Curry last month pulled Team USA’s men’s basketball team through a challenging medal round to capture his first Olympic gold medal.

Considering Curry’s value to the NBA, to the Golden State franchise and what he means to the Bay Area, the extension was an easy decision for the team – and the cost quite a bargain.

