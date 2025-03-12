Steph shares realistic outlook on how much longer he'll play

Warriors superstar Steph Curry is signed with Golden State through the 2026-27 NBA season, but what happens after that?

Even he doesn't know -- but he certainly has hopes.

"Man, I don't know," Curry told 95.7 The Game's "Steiny & Guru" on Wednesday after Warriors practice when asked how much longer he believes he can play. "I've tried to answer that question before and I've said a lot of different things just based on how I feel that day, but I think it's all kind of measured on the style of, can I get to that level that I expect for myself. That's not really attached to like a points per game or stats thing. It's just a feeling, like, can I dominate a game? Can I play my style for 30-plus minutes? And then you kind of reevaluate every year.

"So I know how my contract's lined up, and I would like to outplay that for sure. But how long that goes? I have no idea."

Curry, who turns 37 on Friday, signed a one-year contract extension with the Warriors last summer worth a reported $62.6 million -- a well-deserved payday for the two-time NBA MVP that keeps him locked down for at least two more seasons. Now in his 16th campaign, Curry is fresh off an Olympics performance that will go down in history and remains the most feared shooter in the game.

Curry especially has been playing at an elite level after the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler before the NBA trade deadline, with the game-changing forward's arrival lifting some of the weight off the 3-point king's shoulders. Curry is averaging 30.9 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds after the deadline, helping lead Golden State from the Western Conference's No. 10 seed to No. 6 in just 14 games.

For now, Curry remains an electric force in the NBA. He just eclipsed 25,000 career points last Saturday and is two triples shy of 4,000 3-pointers. But he's aware Father Time is knocking.

"Nobody wants to be naïve to think, 'Oh, I'm still that guy,' and you're not, and you have a system built around you and you have expectations built around that type of team," Curry continued. "To that point, we're not there. What it looks like down the road, I'll figure that out. But I love the game, and I think the fact that I still show up and still have as much fun as I do every single night, that to me is the blessing and the beauty of where I'm at.

"About to turn 37, I feel the exact same, like a kid when I'm out there playing. It does take me a little longer to get there, the pre-warmup stuff and the recovery days and all that, but I still can get there."

If there's one thing Dub Nation has learned over the years, it's to appreciate Steph Curry while he's still on the court. But based on his comments, the Warriors star is going to do everything he can to play as long as humanly possible.

