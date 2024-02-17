Steph believes NBA is ‘in good hands' with established young stars

When Steph Curry eventually ends his Hall of Fame NBA career, he's confident the league is in good hands with its plethora of exciting, young talent.

Curry himself once was the rising young star taking the league by storm. Now a 15-year veteran, the Warriors point guard will be ready to pass the title of face of the NBA, or one of them, off to the handful of established superstars. Warriors fans, of course, hope that reality doesn't come any time soon.

In speaking to reporters on Saturday at NBA All-Star Weekend, Curry was asked for his thoughts on the many young stars rising through the NBA ranks and their viability as potential faces of the league.

"There's a lot of guys to pick from in this group of 24 that are here," Curry said. "You see Luka [Dončić], [Anthony Edwards], Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander], guys that are really coming into their prime and are highly decorated already as All-Stars and All-NBA guys, but have a perspective, I guess, of what that means within the on-court, off-court opportunities and the doors that basketball opens in that respect.

"You've got a lot of talent to choose from in that respect. The more you kind of understand the authenticity around it, in like me, [LeBron James], [Kevin Durant], guys who have done it and try to do that in our way, it might look different for different guys, but the league is in pretty good hands when it comes to young talent that gets it and understands the magnitude of the platform we all have and will respect it as they come into their own."

Curry, along with James and Durant, widely have been regarded as three of, if not the three best NBA players over the last two decades. Not only for their play on the court but also for their philanthropy and charitable efforts in local communities and across the country.

As Curry mentioned, the platform comes with certain responsibilities that only a select few can handle, and it's clear the next generation of stars are well-equipped to follow in their predecessors' footsteps.

