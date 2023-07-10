Why Steph is confident CP3's ‘defined' skills are Warriors fit

Now that Steph Curry is over the initial shock of the Warriors trading for Chris Paul, the two-time NBA MVP already is imagining the realm of possibilities with his new teammate.

Curry told ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth during the Warriors' NBA Summer League game Sunday that Paul's skill set will elevate the team as yet another court-smart vet.

"I mean, obviously it won't [set in] until the regular season comes around and we actually start playing basketball, but starting to think about how the rotations will work, certain play calls and all that stuff," Curry told Hubbarth of playing with Paul. "So, your imagination's starting to get a little bit more vivid. I'm excited he's in the fold officially. We're excited about the challenge.

"We talked about it -- a lot of high-IQ guys trying to figure out how to win, and [I'm] looking forward to it."

Steph sees CP3 fitting in just fine with the Warriors pic.twitter.com/9R36onkJdx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 10, 2023

The addition of Paul represents a win-now mindset the Warriors will take into their next season. Golden State seemingly abandoned the organization's former two-timeline approach, which focused on grabbing victories while simultaneously developing a young core who could follow in the footsteps of Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in the years to come.

The Warriors traded away youngsters Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins and two future draft picks for Paul, who joins fellow veteran additions Dario Šarić and Cory Joseph in the team's pursuit of another NBA championship during the Curry era.

And Curry believes Paul's presence can help the team reach that goal. The duo worked out together for the first time in Las Vegas on Sunday.

"Historically, we've been successful with versatility in terms of different skill sets and trying to mesh them all together, obviously centered around coach Kerr's system, and what's made us a really potent offense and defense," Curry told Hubbarth. "CP has a very defined skill set in what he's done for his whole career; it's why he's one of the greatest point guards to play. And the way that he sees the game, I think that will fit anywhere. He's elevated teams that he's been on his entire career, so I expect the same with us, knowing that we're trying to get back to the mountaintop.

"How it'll look, we'll see. But I just know we're all committed to winning. That's the beauty of how we're built."

One thing that never can be taken away from the Warriors is their championship culture, regardless of whether or not they're hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy come season's end.

Curry is confident Paul can contribute to that. The 38-year-old winning the first NBA title of his 18-year career, however, remains to be seen.

