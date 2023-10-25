Curry happy Warriors now benefit from CP3's ‘funny' gamesmanship

A lot can change in the span of a few months.

Warriors fans on Tuesday night went from years of hissing at Chris Paul's on-court antics to now cheering for him, and Steph Curry is among those grateful they're no longer on the receiving end of the 38-year-old's gamesmanship.

"We joked about it a lot already," Curry told reporters after the Warriors' season-opening 108-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns. "I don't know if it was last year or the year before, [Paul] got [Jonathan Kuminga] in Phoenix, like, 92 feet from the basket, and we were all like, 'Come on, man.' It was a great play in terms of today, just understanding when contact was going to happen, and, obviously, selling the call that was actually there.

"But yeah, definitely some laughs. He got [Devin Booker] with it which was funny. Obviously smart basketball, you have to play the game. It is nice to not have to look at the ref like, 'Hey.' He's on our team."

Steph already enjoys having CP3's gamesmanship on his squad now 😂

In his Warriors debut at Chase Center, Paul gave his new team the lead in the third quarter with a classic CP3 play after driving to the basket for an and-1 that had the crowd cheering his name.

CP3 has Chase Center buzzing after this and-one 😤

CP3 chants at Chase 🗣️



pic.twitter.com/TQNRwjrqe7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 25, 2023

Paul has terrorized the Warriors for years, but now, he's on their side.

And that's music to both Curry and Dub Nation's ears.

