Steph passes Barkley for No. 30 spot on NBA's all-time scoring list

Steph Curry has passed a Hall of Famer on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Curry registered his 23,747th point in the third quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, passing basketball legend Charles Barkley for the No. 30 spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Steph passes Charles Barkley for No. 30 on the NBA all-time scoring list with this bucket 🥳 pic.twitter.com/V3tEXOflWc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 7, 2024

The milestone is even more intriguing due to Barkley's long-standing criticism's of Golden State during Curry's tenure with the team.

While Curry already had the advantage of four NBA championships to Barkley's zero, the Warriors superstar now also holds an individual bragging right over his long-time critic.

Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan entered the day just ahead of Barkley, holding the No. 29 spot with 23,760 points. DeRozan and the Kings square off with the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, which could make any potential passing by Curry into the No. 29 spot short-lived.

Wednesday's career milestone is yet another happy Boston memory for Curry, who also secured a championship win and 2022 NBA Finals MVP inside TD Garden.

