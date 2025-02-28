Watch Steph drain wild halftime buzzer-beater in Warriors-Magic

Warriors star Steph Curry showed why he's the master of the long-distance buzzer-beating heave on Thursday night.

With the Warriors trailing big at the end of the first half at Kia Center, Curry took the inbounds pass with 1.6 seconds remaining and drained a miraculous three-quarters-court shot to cut the Magic's lead to 66-52.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Curry finished the first half with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

This isn't the first time Curry has hit a shot to beat the third-quarter buzzer in Orlando. He did it almost nine years ago to the day when he dropped in 51 points on Feb. 25, 2016.

On This Day in 2016



Steph Curry lit up the Magic for 51-7-8 on 74% Shooting from the Field and nailed 10 Threes pic.twitter.com/4Cj1frBB43 — Lukas (@KBsLakeShow24) February 25, 2025

Thursday also is the ninth anniversary of Curry's iconic game-winning shot against Oklahoma City.

"Curry, way downtown... BANG! BANG! Oh, what a shot from Curry!"



Nine years ago today ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/WsJtFAIued — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 27, 2025

The Warriors will need a lot more heroics from Curry if they have any chance to come back against the Magic in the opener of a five-game East Coast road trip.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast