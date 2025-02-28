Trending
Watch Steph drain wild halftime buzzer-beater in Warriors-Magic

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Warriors star Steph Curry showed why he's the master of the long-distance buzzer-beating heave on Thursday night.

With the Warriors trailing big at the end of the first half at Kia Center, Curry took the inbounds pass with 1.6 seconds remaining and drained a miraculous three-quarters-court shot to cut the Magic's lead to 66-52.

STEPH FROM DOWNTOWN DISNEY 😱

[image or embed]

— Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area (@nbcswarriors.bsky.social) February 27, 2025 at 5:09 PM
Curry finished the first half with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

This isn't the first time Curry has hit a shot to beat the third-quarter buzzer in Orlando. He did it almost nine years ago to the day when he dropped in 51 points on Feb. 25, 2016.

Thursday also is the ninth anniversary of Curry's iconic game-winning shot against Oklahoma City.

The Warriors will need a lot more heroics from Curry if they have any chance to come back against the Magic in the opener of a five-game East Coast road trip.

