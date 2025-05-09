Butler, Kerr share how injured Steph helped Warriors in Game 2 loss

Steph Curry's absence on the floor clearly was felt during the Warriors' 117-93 Game 2 loss at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.

But that doesn't mean Curry was a complete non-factor at Target Center following the hamstring strain he sustained during Game 1.

After the game, coach Steve Kerr and forward Jimmy Butler detailed how the Golden State star still managed to boost his team from the bench.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

"He was great. He sat a couple of seats down," Kerr told reporters about Curry's sideline presence. "We talked a couple of times during the game, and he was talking to all of the players. I don't know exactly what he was saying to the guys, but it's very comforting having him on that bench for our guys."

Butler offered some more specific insight into Curry's coach-like leadership.

"Talking the game, what he sees, what we should be doing on both sides of the ball," Butler revealed about Curry's role Thursday night. "Even though he's not out there, he still expects us and wants us to win. So, as often as he's telling us -- this guy needs to be here and, on defense, this is what everybody needs to be doing -- we've got to listen, because he's seeing firsthand a lot of stuff that everybody else can't see.

"So he's definitely still out there on the bench with us."

Jimmy shares how Steph is helping the Warriors from the bench 👏 pic.twitter.com/ad3F5Ay60w — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 9, 2025

Like Curry, Butler undertook a similar responsibility when he missed Game 3 of the Warriors' first-round series against the Houston Rockets with a pelvic contusion.

After that contest, guard Buddy Hield explained how Butler gave him a pep talk -- mixed with some light teasing -- following an unflattering turnover.

Golden State grabbed an important victory minus Butler; now, the Warriors must figure out a way to win without Curry's impact on the court.

Nevertheless, Curry clearly will do anything necessary to benefit his team while he is limited to the bench for multiple games.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast