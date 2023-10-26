How Steph Curry impacted Myers, Warriors' front office decisions 

It's no secret that NBA superstars hold tremendous influence when it comes to roster decisions, but just how much pull does that equate to?

During an ESPN segment discussing James Harden's ongoing public feud with the Philadelphia 76ers, former Warriors general manager Bob Myers revealed that he would consult Steph Curry before making any drastic moves involving another star player.

"If it was me, I'd go to Steph Curry [or] Joel Embiid [and ask] 'What do you want?' Myers said. "If that guy says, 'I want him on the team,' what am I doing? That's what I'm doing."

Myers then explained that keeping Curry happy was the utmost priority, making it crucial for him to get the superstar point guard's stamp of approval on significant roster decisions.

The former Warriors executive also detailed a relatively specific example of one of these dialogues with Curry, focusing on his longtime teammate, Draymond Green.

"Steph Curry's importance is the top of this building; mine was this," Myers explained. "I'd go to him, and I'd go 'Listen, what do you want?' If he's not happy, it doesn't matter. That ends the whole conversation. Draymond Green, he said I'd screwed things up all the time. I'd go call Draymond, 'What did I do wrong? Why did you say that,' I've been through this stuff."

"Then I'd call Curry and say, 'Steph, what do you want to do?' he's like, 'We're better with Draymond.' No, I'm not comparing Draymond to what Harden is doing now, but Draymond has made some mistakes, too."

While Myers didn't specifically mention when that exact conversation occurred, there has been plenty of controversy surrounding Green during his stint with the Dubs.

As Curry noted to Myers, the Warriors are a formidable force whenever Green is on the court for them, which appeared to be acknowledged by the front office after signing the star forward to a four-year $100 million contract this offseason.

