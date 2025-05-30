Adebayo hilariously revisits lockdown defensive play guarding Steph

There aren't many players in the NBA who can lock down Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

So when Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo stopped Curry during a key play back in a Heat-Warriors game in the 2017-18 season, he still talks about it to this day.

Adebayo recently joined House of Highlights "The Reel" to break down his best highlights, and he detailed what went through his mind as he defended Curry.

"I remember that play, it was my rookie year," Adebayo recalled. "And if you go back, I was telling Goran [Dragić] to go back to Steph because he was guarding Zaza Pachulia. So I was like, 'Take Steph.' And he was like, 'Nah, I'm cool.'

"And it was just me and [Steph]. And I remember [Kevin Durant] being like, 'Go at him. Get off.' And I was like, 'Nah, I can't be embarrassed.' So I got the stop."

Adebayo applied the pressure on Curry, who pump-faked and dribble-penetrated before almost losing the ball out of bounds. Curry then was forced to pass the ball to Durant.

And even eight years later, Adebayo makes sure to remind Curry of that one play.

"Now I talk s--t to Steph every once in a while," he said.

Adebayo, who has been an NBA All-Defensive selection five times, said he takes pride in being one of the few players in the league who can guard the one through five positions and, most of all, appreciates the league-wide respect from his peers.

But he should know what a little trash talk does to Curry. Good luck trying to do that again.

