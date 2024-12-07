How Steph responded to Ant's trash talk after Warriors' loss

Things didn't go the Warriors' way in their 107-90 loss to the Timberwolves on Friday night at Chase Center.

Luckily for Golden State, it gets an immediate shot at vengeance in a Sunday matinee rematch less than 48 hours away.

At least, that's the attitude Warriors guard Steph Curry is adopting, according to Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards.

Edwards detailed their postgame conversation on ESPN's "SportsCenter" shortly after his 30-point performance to lead the Timberwolves.

"We were talking a little trash tonight," Edwards told host Nicole Briscoe. "After the game, I was yelling at him. [Curry] was like, 'Right back,' because we play them again in a day and a half. I know it's going to be tough, so I'll be ready."

"He be trash talkin' out there man, for sure!" 😅



Anthony Edwards on talking trash with Steph Curry during their games 😂 pic.twitter.com/qFJuY5Sj7i — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 7, 2024

In response, Briscoe wondered if that was the best trash talk Curry could offer, but Edwards came to the defense of his Team USA teammate.

"No, he'll be trash-talking out there for sure," Edwards said of their in-game interactions.

Edwards is no stranger to some back-and-forth banter himself, as he revealed his constant reminders to Curry about his jump in 3-point shooting this season.

The young star deserves to dish it out, too, especially given Minnesota's current five-game winning streak against Golden State.

Consequently, Sunday's game has major potential for fireworks, with the Warriors looking to end that slide and Edwards hoping to continue his trash talk.

