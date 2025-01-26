Davis has hilarious NSFW reaction to Steph's free-throw streak ending

It's always a surprise whenever Steph Curry misses a free throw, and that shock isn't reserved just for fans.

Curry had a streak of 37 consecutive made free-throw attempts snapped in the Warriors' 118-108 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, leaving star forward Anthony Davis stunned in disbelief.

"Oh s--t," Davis said after Curry's miss.

Curry holds the all-time NBA record for career free-throw percentage, draining over 91 percent of his attempts from the charity stripe during his time in the league.

The Warriors superstar also is in the midst of one of the best free-throw shooting seasons of his career, making 93.3 percent of his attempts during the 2024-25 season, bested only by his 94.4-percent mark during the 2010-11 season.

Given the near-automatic rate that Curry converts, it's easy to see how Saturday's miss elicited such an animated response from Davis.

