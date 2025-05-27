Steph commits to 2025 American Century Championship golf tournament

Steph Curry will attempt to defend his most recent title.

No, not his and the Warriors' 2022 championship on the NBA hardwood, after Golden State was eliminated from the playoffs on May 14, but his prestigious accolade on the golf course.

The Warriors superstar, who won the 2023 American Century Championship golf tournament but skipped last summer's event to train for the 2024 Paris Olympics, will return to the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course for this year's event from July 9-13, the tournament announced in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Curry will be joined again by his father, Dell, and brother, Seth, who both participated in the event last year without him.

The Warriors superstar won the tournament two years ago with a score of 75 total points, barely squeaking out the win over former tennis star Mardy Fish (73 points), who won the tournament last summer in Curry's absence.

Now, Curry will return to South Lake Tahoe in an attempt to reclaim the title from Fish.

The updated list of 2025 American Century Championship participants can be found here.

