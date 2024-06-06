Arenas downplays Steph's greatness with odd Iverson comparison

Steph Curry regularly has drawn comparisons to Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, but one pundit is using the Philadelphia 76ers great to discredit the two-time NBA MVP.

Three-time All-NBA guard Gilbert Arenas reasoned that Curry doesn't face the same defensive attention Iverson did during a heated debate on his podcast, "GilsArenaShow."

"[Iverson] himself demanded all five people," Arenas proclaimed.

Arenas' bold statement quickly was met with resistance by former NBA guard Brandon Jennings, who explained how difficult guarding Curry is.



"Whenever Steph gets past halfcourt, he demands everybody's attention," Jennings fired back. "You're not going to just let Steph Curry walk past halfcourt with the ball, you're going to have to guard him. It's five guys watching one guy."

Arenas then doubled down on his stance, claiming that fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson would average 30 points per game if he played with Iverson rather than Curry.

"Steph wasn't fast like Allen Iverson," Arenas retorted. "You can switch onto him and he's going to try and bop you. Allen Iverson, you'd have to double or triple team. If he was there -- we don't give a f-ck who you were. You're over there, cool. We're here. If Klay was with Allen Iverson, he'd average 30."

“[Allen Iverson] demanded all five [players]… [Steph Curry] has never been quadruple teamed… If Klay [Thompson] was with [Iverson], he would average 30.”



Gilbert Arenas on the difference between Steph and AI 🤔



While Arenas staunchly defended his bold claim, plenty of evidence points to Curry recieving the entire focus of an opposing defense's game plan, with the 10-time All-NBA guard regularly being lauded for the "gravity" he possesses that opens up opportunities for his teammates.

Steph Curry’s gravity and the attention he draws from the defenders allows for Jordan Poole to drain BACK-TO-BACK threes in the clutch pic.twitter.com/21rTKNCH5y — LoonMuse (@KevonLooneyMuse) June 5, 2024

Malik Monk SPRINTING OFF HIS MAN just to double Steph at the HALF-COURT line to get the ball out of his hands. pic.twitter.com/KaxaWF0uPO — LoonMuse (@KevonLooneyMuse) June 5, 2024

Curry not only has changed the game with his unprecedented shooting, but also the fear that his unlimited range instills into opposing defenses with his ability to drain shots from previously unheard of distances.

While Arenas certainly is entitled to his own opinion, it's easy to see why Jennings quickly refuted his claims that Curry has not seen the same level of defensive attention as Iverson. It also isn't the first time Arenas has downplayed Curry's greatness, after recently stating the four-time NBA champion isn't a "generational talent."

