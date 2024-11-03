Silver consulting Steph about improving All-Star Game in Bay

Ahead of its return to the Bay Area in February 2025, the NBA All-Star Game undoubtedly has some issues.

In the words of former President Barack Obama, "It's broke."

And that lack of esteem isn't ideal for the NBA or Golden State, which will host the event for the first time since 2000.

"Y'all got to have a little more pride in that All-Star Game... It's an insult to the game." -Obama confronts Tyrese about the NBA All Star Game pic.twitter.com/ynmGQaJfBm — TheYoungManAndTheThree (@OldManAndThree) October 23, 2024

So, how can the league fix it? Consulting Golden State guard Steph Curry certainly isn't a bad place to start.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has discussed potential changes with Curry, according to an ESPN report, which could include tweaks to the game's format. The contest has undergone several changes in recent seasons, such as having captains draft teams and utilizing an Elam Ending in the fourth quarter -- which involves a target score to win as opposed to a typical game clock.

"It's a home game for him," Silver said of Curry. "I know he's very prideful and wants to make sure the players put their best foot forward."

It's clear the All-Star Game needs something to drive more competition -- fans aren't interested in just watching uncontested 3-point attempts and easy dunks. There's a clear desire for something that more closely mimics an actual NBA game.

Curry previously alluded to some conversations between players about implementations that make the game more competitive, but ESPN mentioned no specific strategies or format changes in its report.

As a 10-time All-Star, Curry has plenty of experience across various formats for the event, so he's as qualified as anyone to figure out ways to improve the game as it visits his longtime home.

