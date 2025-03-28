Steph officially active for critical Warriors-Pelicans matchup

Steph Curry is back.

After missing the Warriors' last two games with a pelvic contusion, Curry officially is active for Golden State's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night at Smoothie Center, the team announced.

Steph is active for tonight’s game at New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/BEnrNvSbxI — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 28, 2025

Curry exited the Warriors' 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors last week after taking a hard fall on his backside in the third quarter.

An MRI the following day revealed Curry didn't suffer any structural damage, which was good news considering the nature of the fall that forced the superstar point guard to exit Golden State's win over Toronto.

The Warriors missed Curry dearly over their last two games, lopsided road losses to the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat that dropped Golden State out of the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Now the Warriors can take the court in New Orleans with added confidence knowing the two-time MVP will be available to help snap their two-game skid.

