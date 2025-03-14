Steph elated to reach 4K 3-point mark on Warriors' home court

Steph Curry's 4,000th career 3-pointer always was going to be a special moment, but doing it on his home court took on an added significance for the Warriors superstar.

Following Golden State's 130-104 win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, Curry detailed the "special" energy he felt inside Chase Center on an unforgettable night for everyone in the building.

"It was a special moment to do it at home, obviously," Curry told the NBA on TNT broadcast after Thursday's game. "The 2,974 record in New York was great because it was an unbelievable environment at [Madison Square Garden]. But to do it in front of my home fans, it was a weird game because I didn't get many attempts, but to finally get it in the third [quarter], I felt the energy. It was special."

While Curry's scoring numbers were down -- 11 points in 33 minutes -- his iconic moment still stole the show.

The two-time NBA MVP was showered with "MVP" chants from an energized Bay Area crowd that has seen Curry record countless historic feats over the years, with his latest highlighting the incredible longevity of his 16-year career.

There certainly is a special vibe around these Warriors, who are riding a season-high six-game winning streak and are 13-1 with Jimmy Butler in the lineup since trading for the two-way star.

